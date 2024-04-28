Antisemitic agitators rage on at campuses across the country

Democrats in disagreement over whether party has anti-semitism problem ahead of elections

Democrats are not seeing eye to eye on whether the party has a problem with antisemitism ahead of the November general election.

"It’s easy to call out people with Tiki torches saying ‘Jews will not replace us’ or the former president saying ‘very fine people on both sides,' Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said in a statement to Fox News Digital, referencing a rally with White supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

"However, when Democrats look inward and see ‘go back to Poland’ or ‘kill the Zionists,’ they pretend the antisemitic rhetoric on the left isn’t happening, or they are silent," he added. "And as it turns out, the left and the right have something in common."

As the war between Israel and terrorist group Hamas has gone on, initially spurred by the latter's surprise attack on innocent civilians on Oct. 7, acts of antisemitism have been observed more often in the U.S.

The Anti-Defamation League reported that U.S. antisemitic assaults in the three months following the October attack in Israel shot up, surpassing the totals for entire years in the past.

The ADL said 3,291 assaults happened between Oct. 7 and Jan. 7. In 2022, 3,697 assaults occurred over the course of the entire year. The totals for each of the last 10 years, except for 2022, were less than that three-month period following the beginning of Israel's war with Hamas.

This month, anti-Israel and antisemitic demonstrations rapidly expanded at top-tier universities, with a Gaza solidarity encampment that is persisting at Columbia University inspiring many of its higher education counterparts to take over their respective campuses, disrupt school activity, and intimidate Jewish students.

A rabbi at the New York school ultimately reccommended Columbia Jewish students return home to ensure their own safety.

This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News Elizabeth Elkind