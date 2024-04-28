Antisemitic agitators rage on at campuses across the country
Antisemitic agitators continued protesting at college campuses across the country Sunday as police made arrests and attempted to clamp down on the takeover. The anti-Israel movement started at Columbia University and quickly spread up the East Coast, to the Midwest and as far as Texas and California.
Indiana University protesters harangued the police officers who took down their anti-Israel tent displays on Saturday, video shows.
A group of demonstrators were seen standing together at Dunn Meadow and shouting "Pigs go home!" at the officers.
"They took down all their s--t," one observer was heard saying on video.
The footage also shows a group of fraternity brothers with their hands on their hearts while "The Star-Spangled Banner" played, in an apparent counter-protest.
According to the Indiana Daily Student, at least 50 officers were at the scene. The protests have been intensifying over the past few days. Around 33 protesters were arrested on Thursday.
Democrats are not seeing eye to eye on whether the party has a problem with antisemitism ahead of the November general election.
"It’s easy to call out people with Tiki torches saying ‘Jews will not replace us’ or the former president saying ‘very fine people on both sides,' Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said in a statement to Fox News Digital, referencing a rally with White supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
"However, when Democrats look inward and see ‘go back to Poland’ or ‘kill the Zionists,’ they pretend the antisemitic rhetoric on the left isn’t happening, or they are silent," he added. "And as it turns out, the left and the right have something in common."
As the war between Israel and terrorist group Hamas has gone on, initially spurred by the latter's surprise attack on innocent civilians on Oct. 7, acts of antisemitism have been observed more often in the U.S.
The Anti-Defamation League reported that U.S. antisemitic assaults in the three months following the October attack in Israel shot up, surpassing the totals for entire years in the past.
The ADL said 3,291 assaults happened between Oct. 7 and Jan. 7. In 2022, 3,697 assaults occurred over the course of the entire year. The totals for each of the last 10 years, except for 2022, were less than that three-month period following the beginning of Israel's war with Hamas.
This month, anti-Israel and antisemitic demonstrations rapidly expanded at top-tier universities, with a Gaza solidarity encampment that is persisting at Columbia University inspiring many of its higher education counterparts to take over their respective campuses, disrupt school activity, and intimidate Jewish students.
A rabbi at the New York school ultimately reccommended Columbia Jewish students return home to ensure their own safety.
Green Party 2024 presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein was among 100 people arrested Saturday at Washington University in St. Louis, her campaign manager confirmed to Fox News Digital by email on Sunday morning.
Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, said that he, Stein and deputy campaign manager Kelly Merrill-Cayer were all arrested at the encampent on the campus.
"The demand from the encampment was specifically for the university to divest from Boeing, which manufactures munitions used in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza at their nearby St Charles facility," Call said to Fox News Digital. "The Stein campaign supports the demands of the students and their peaceful protest and assembly on campus. Student protest for peace and civil liberties has always represented the best part of our collective moral conscience. Solidarity."
More than 100 people were arrested at the Washington University anti-Israel protest on Saturday, which is one of many demonstrations taking place this week at college campuses across the country.
USC has closed its campus to non-residents and cancelled on-stage graduations, more than 100 were arrested this week at Columbia University and dozens were arrested at the University of Texas on Wednesday. Demonstrations and protests have also taken place at Yale, Harvard, Minnesota, Johns Hopkins and Arizona State University, where 93 people were arrested on Saturday morning.
