Anti-ICE Illinois agitators clash with officers outside Chicago immigration facility; arrests made

Chaos erupted outside an immigration processing center in Chicago on Thursday when anti-ICE agitators clashed with law enforcement.

The incident led to multiple arrests after demonstrators blocked traffic and refused orders to disperse, according to Fox Chicago.

Video from the scene shows federal agents and Illinois State Police in scuffles with protesters and then taking several people into custody. The facility is located in Broadview, a western suburb of Chicago, about 12 miles from downtown.

The incident came on the same day that a federal judge ordered 13 detainees released and said hundreds more could qualify for home confinement, marking another setback for Operation Midway Blitz.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.