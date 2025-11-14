Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Anti-ICE Illinois agitators clash with officers outside Chicago immigration facility; arrests made

Demonstrators blocked traffic and refused orders to disperse, authorities said

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published | Updated
Officers clash with rioters outside Chicago-area ICE facility Video

Officers clash with rioters outside Chicago-area ICE facility

State police move in to arrest protesters breaking the law enforcement barrier in Broadview, Ill.

Chaos erupted outside an immigration processing center in Chicago on Thursday when anti-ICE agitators clashed with law enforcement.

The incident led to multiple arrests after demonstrators blocked traffic and refused orders to disperse, according to Fox Chicago.

Video from the scene shows federal agents and Illinois State Police in scuffles with protesters and then taking several people into custody. The facility is located in Broadview, a western suburb of Chicago, about 12 miles from downtown.

Police officers arrest a protester during an anti-ICE demonstration in Chicago.

Police officers detain an agitator during a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside a federal building in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday. Several people were taken into custody after clashes with law enforcement, authorities said. (Fox)

The incident came on the same day that a federal judge ordered 13 detainees released and said hundreds more could qualify for home confinement, marking another setback for Operation Midway Blitz.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
