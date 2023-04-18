Andrew Lester, Kansas City man accused of shooting teen Ralph Yarl, surrenders to police

An 84-year-old Missouri man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly arrived at his home has surrendered to police, authorities said Tuesday.

"Andrew Lester, charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, has surrendered at our Detention Center and is in custody," the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "He is in the booking process right now."

Charges were filed Monday against Lester, a Kansas City resident, of one count of armed assault and one count of armed criminal action for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl with a .32-caliber pistol around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Yarl was released from the hospital Sunday and is recovering from gunshot wounds to the head and arm. Yarkl, 16, had gone to the wrong house to pick up his siblings when he was shot through a glass door after ringing a doorbell, police said.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.