Andrew Lester, Kansas City man accused of shooting teen Ralph Yarl, surrenders to police

Andrew Lester allegedly shot Ralph Yarl, 16, who went to the wrong home to pick up his siblings, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
'Unforgivable': Kansas City mayor condemns homeowner who shot 16-year-old Video

'Unforgivable': Kansas City mayor condemns homeowner who shot 16-year-old

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the details of the case after Ralph Yarl was shot in the head when he went to the wrong house. 

An 84-year-old Missouri man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly arrived at his home has surrendered to police, authorities said Tuesday. 

"Andrew Lester, charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, has surrendered at our Detention Center and is in custody," the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "He is in the booking process right now."

Andrew Lester is charged with shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl after the teen rang his doorbell. 

Andrew Lester is charged with shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl after the teen rang his doorbell.  ( Clay County Sheriff’s Office )

Charges were filed Monday against Lester, a Kansas City resident, of one count of armed assault and one count of armed criminal action for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl with a .32-caliber pistol around 10 p.m. Thursday. 

Yarl was released from the hospital Sunday and is recovering from gunshot wounds to the head and arm. Yarkl, 16, had gone to the wrong house to pick up his siblings when he was shot through a glass door after ringing a doorbell, police said.  

This story is breaking. Check back for updates. 

