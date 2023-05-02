Ana Walshe murder: authorities received mysterious ransom note days after exec went missing

A mysterious ransom note claiming to have Ana Walshe said, "If she doesn't pay the money, then she'll never be back."

The note was included in 462 pages of unsealed court documents and search warrants connected to the murder case against Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, who's accused of killing her in their Cohasset, Massachusets, home New Year's Day and disposing her body.

"We have the so named Ana Walshe with us here…we had a deal worth $127,000," the note says.

"She messed up…we have her here with us and if she doesn't pay the money…then she'll never be back, and we know that the police and the FBI are involved…Good luck finding us."

A detective said he received the message from someone named Richard Walker three days after Ana Walshe's name was entered into the National Crime Information Center data, CBS News reported.

More and more revelations are being made public since Brian's April 27 court appearance, where he pleaded not guilty to accusations that he beat his 39-year-old wife to death and discarded her body, which investigators still haven't found.

A murder case without a body is "difficult, but not impossible," experts have told Fox News Digital.

Among the evidence collected is a hacksaw found in a dumpster across the street from Brian's mother's home in Swampscott, Massachusetts, along with Volkswagen keys, Ana's COVID vaccination card, a Hermes watch and Gucci necklace that Ana was known to wear, Hunter boots, a black Prada purse and a short black coat, an April 27 court filing says.

A "small bone fragment" was found on the hacksaw, according to the court documents, and authorities are waiting for the results of DNA testing.

Also included in the unsealed documents and warrants were three grainy, black-and-white surveillance images of Brian Walshe buying large amounts of cleaning supplies and carrying what looks like a trash bag to a dumpster across the street from his mother's home.

Brian reportedly suspected Ana was having an affair with a man in Washington D.C., and prosecutors allege Brian and his mother hired a private investigator in December to trail Ana around D.C., where she worked as a real estate executive.

There was growing tension in Brian and Ana's marriage stemming from Brian's unrelated legal troubles, which had him on house arrest as part of his pre-sentencing probation for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings, according to prosecutors.

Walshe is also fighting charges he allegedly destroyed his father's will.

In December, Brian suspected Ana was cheating on him, and "he would repeatedly access the Instagram page of one of Ana's male friends from Washington D.C. ," the court filing says.

Prosecutors and Brian's defense lawyer, Tracy Miner, sparred over bail. The judge sided with the state and ordered that Brian continue to be held without bail.

His next court appearances are scheduled for Aug. 23 and Nov. 2.

After the hearing, Fox News Digital spoke to Massachusetts criminal defense lawyer Nate Amendola, who isn't involved in the case, for his reaction.

He said both sides gave a glimpse into their arguments for a potential trial.

Miner painted Brian as a doting father and caretaker while Ana was working in D.C. most of the time; and the state alluded to potential motives: Infidelity, jealousy and financial gain.

First-degree murder cases almost never end in a plea deal in Massachusetts, so Amendola said he fully expects a trial after a number of conference hearings to sort through discovery.