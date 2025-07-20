Amber Alert issued for girl, 9, abducted from Lake George, NY; may be in ‘imminent danger,’ police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old girl is believed to be in "imminent danger" after police say she was abducted in Lake George, New York, on Saturday night.

Melina Galanis Frattolin was last seen at 9:40 p.m. on I-87 near exit 22 near Lake George, New York State police said. Authorities subsequently issued an Amber Alert.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead the police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death," reads an Amber Alert for Melina.

Melina was described as having brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Police said she was wearing light-colored shorts, a black and white striped shirt and white Adidas sneakers when she was taken.

Police said the suspect was unknown.

No details about what the child was doing, where she was or who she was with at the time of the abduction were immediately provided.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the abduction to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2501 or dial 911.