CRIME
Published

Amber Alert issued after New York City teen, 16, snatched off street in front of her mom

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
New York City police were looking Tuesday for a group of men caught on video kidnapping a 16-year-old off the street as she was walking with her mom.

Surveillance footage taken in the Bronx shows Karol Sanchez being pulled into a car late Monday night as her mother tries to fight off the mystery attackers.

An Amber Alert issued Tuesday says Sanchez “was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe she may be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

The alert says police are searching for four black male suspects and the New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to their capture.

Karol Sanchez, 16, was kidnapped in New York City late Monday night, police say.

Sanchez, authorities say, was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, white undershirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a white backpack.

Investigators tell ABC 7 that Sanchez did not know her abductors.