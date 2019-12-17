911 call from Ohio mom reports fatal shooting involving her daughter, 2, son, 6

Ohio police have released a heartbreaking 911 call from a woman after a fatal shooting involving her two young children.

“There’s been an accident with a weapon….My daughter’s been shot with a gun,” a distraught Mary Massuros said in the Saturday call, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The paper reported that as screams are heard in the background, Massuros then says to someone else in the house, “Oh my God, Oh my God! Stop! Why did you have a gun in the house? ... I told you this would happen.”

The paper reported that Massuros’ 2-year-old daughter was killed after being shot by her 6-year-old brother in their home in Pataskala.

SOUTH CAROLINA BOY, 10, WAS SHOT DEAD BY FRIEND HANDLING GUN: SHERIFF

Massuros told the 911 dispatcher her daughter just turned 2 the day before, according to the paper.

The paper also quoted her as telling the dispatcher as she administered CPR, “This happened a while ago….I thought it was something else.”

She then explains the shooting happened two hours earlier and that she was calling after discovering what happened, according to the paper.

Fox 28 Columbus reported that during the 911 call Massuros says that “some f------ idiot” had left the gun out, which her son found and was playing with.

PHILADELPHIA BOY, 11, SHOT AND KILLED; BROTHER IN CUSTODY, POLICE SAY

According to the station, when police arrived Massuros’ husband barricaded himself in the basement with an AR-15 rifle and was threatening to kill himself.

The stand-off ended hours later with Jason Massuros, 41, being tasered and taken into custody, according to the station.

He was charged with child endangerment and ordered held Monday on $500,000 bail.

Fox 28 reported that court records show Massuros has had police called on him more than 60 times for domestic incidents involving knives and guns.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dispatch reported that those calls had been received since 2009.