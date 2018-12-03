Alligator attack reported at Florida retirement community

One person was reportedly injured after an alligator attack Monday in a Florida retirement community.

The incident took place in Cypress Lakes, a retirement community located about 40 miles east of Tampa, FOX13 reported.

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but additional details about their condition were not immediately known.

Polk Fire Rescue, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish & Wildlife officers all responded to the retirement community, FOX13 reported.

Cypress Lakes is listed as a 55 and older community that is "designed for retirees in search of fun, active lifestyles in a securely gated neighborhood nestled among beautiful natural surroundings," according to its website. The community has many small ponds on site.

Officials have not yet said what circumstances led to the attack.