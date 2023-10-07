Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Construction exec torched his truck with 'HIDEIT' plates in elaborate scheme to fake death: lawsuit

Brett Detamore allegedly tried to fake his death as part of fraud scheme, per civil suit

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
close
Family repeatedly attacked by out-of-control pig: 'Prisoners in their own home' Video

Family repeatedly attacked by out-of-control pig: 'Prisoners in their own home'

An out-of-control pig reportedly attacked a Texas family on Monday and Tuesday. Kingsland resident Wendy Goldstein said the animal kept coming back and even entered her home.

A Texas construction executive allegedly concocted an elaborate scheme to fake his own death after bilking millions of dollars from investors to live a life of luxury, according to a $1 million lawsuit.

Brett Detamore made news over the summer after he was found alive nearly a week after his wife reported him missing and police found his truck "severely burned."

He allegedly stole investors' money, which was supposed to be used to build homes, to buy expensive sports tickets to Super Bowls, World Series games, meet-and-greets with athletes and "other high-dollar" amounts, according to the lawsuit.

"Brett Detamore jet-setted around and stayed in luxurious hotels and resorts," the lawsuits alleges. "Additionally, he bought and drove an expensive Dodge Ram TRX truck (worth $100,000), Cadillac Escalade and had a second home in Galveston [Texas] worth over $1 million."

TEXAS POLICE INVESTIGATING HOUSTON EXEC'S ‘PRE-PLANNED’ DISAPPEARANCE

Brett Detamore's truck on fire

Brett Detamore allegedly lit his $100,000 truck on fire to fake his death in an elaborate fraud scheme, according to a civil lawsuit. (Lawsuit / Court documents)

He even had a custom Texas license plate, "HIDEIT," according to the 10-count civil lawsuit, which was filed in Harris County, Texas, court on Oct. 4.

Police found the burning $100,000 truck shortly after he left his home on June 21.

"Detamore then disappeared, abandoning his responsibility for constructing the homes," the lawsuit says.

FORMER UNIVERSITY DEAN'S HUSBAND PENS HEARTBREAKING POST ABOUT HER MURDER

It was part of an alleged scheme to fake his own death and disappear, according to police.

But a witness told detectives they saw a man walking away from the burning truck that morning, West University Place Police Department Chief Ken Walker said during a press conference in June.

Picture of "HIDEIT" license plate allegedly on the truck at Detamore burned as part of his alleged fraud scheme

The truck that Brett Detamore allegedly lit on fire had the plates "HIDEIT" on them, according to a civil lawsuit filed in Harris County, Texas, court. (Lawsuit/Court documents)

Five days later, June 26, Detamore was spotted at a San Antonio bus stop.

"His scheme was ‘burned down’ and exposed," the lawsuit says.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

Was Detamore criminally charged?

The Houston Fire Department said they believe the fire was deliberately set, and arson investigators shared their findings with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

No criminal charges were filed, but a West University Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC 13 that there is an active investigation into Detamore's alleged fraudulent activities.

Brett Detamore

The West University Place Police Department in Texas said Brett Detamore was reported missing around 9 a.m. on June 21 by his wife, according to FOX 26. (West University Place Police Department )

Detamore was also sued in Kings County, New York, for similar accusations a few days before his disappearance.

Christian Ellis, a lawyer for Detamore, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital that the allegations in both lawsuits were being reviewed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The events of the last few months have been tragic and unfortunately the subject of much public speculation and rumor; many false allegations have been made, and the Detamore family, including their young children, have suffered as a result," Ellis said in the statement. "Mr. Detamore is getting the help he needs, and the entire Detamore family requests privacy at this time."

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.