Alaska braces for historic storm, bringing flooding and strong winds

Alaska residents were bracing Saturday for a powerful and historic storm.

Forecasters warned that impacts from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok could bring flooding, high surf, coastal erosion and knock out power.

In the Bering Sea, hurricane-force winds were forecast.

In the communities of Elim and Koyuk, Alaska, water levels could reach up to 18 feet above the normal high tide line.

Flood warnings were in effect through Monday for the northwestern parts of the state.

The National Weather Service's Fairbanks office said water from the "textbook" storm had almost completely covered the old runway in Golovin and was still expected to rise a few more feet.

The agency's Alaska Twitter said the storm was slowing down in speed, which wouldn't let high water levels come down quickly after they peak.

This comes as a low-pressure system was expected to drop from the Gulf of Alaska and sit off the northern California coastline, producing winds and rains on Saturday.

Heavy rain is possible over northern and central California on Sunday and into Monday.

The rain will create localized areas of flash flooding, affecting areas that experience rapid runoff.

While wet weather is needed in the drought-stricken Golden State, winds could potentially spread the Mosquito Fire.

The Mosquito Fire is the state's largest wildfire this year.

Little, if any, rain is expected in most of southern California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.