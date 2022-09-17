Expand / Collapse search
Alaska
Published

Alaska braces for historic storm, bringing flooding and strong winds

Remnants of Typhoon Merbok could cause coastal erosion, knock out power in Alaska

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Alaska residents were bracing Saturday for a powerful and historic storm. 

Forecasters warned that impacts from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok could bring flooding, high surf, coastal erosion and knock out power. 

In the Bering Sea, hurricane-force winds were forecast. 

In the communities of Elim and Koyuk, Alaska, water levels could reach up to 18 feet above the normal high tide line.

ITALY FLOODS LEAVE 10 DEAD

Flood warnings were in effect through Monday for the northwestern parts of the state. 

The National Weather Service's Fairbanks office said water from the "textbook" storm had almost completely covered the old runway in Golovin and was still expected to rise a few more feet. 

  • Alaska satellite image
    Image 1 of 3

    This image provided by the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a satellite view over Alaska, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.  (NOAA via AP)

  • Bering Sea
    Image 2 of 3

    Waves from the Bering Sea splash up on a jetty on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Nome, Alaska.  (AP Photo/Peggy Fagerstrom)

  • Alaska
    Image 3 of 3

    This image provided by the Alaska Ocean Observing System National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a view from a web cam in Nome, Alaska, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.  (Alaska Ocean Observing System and NOAA via AP)

The agency's Alaska Twitter said the storm was slowing down in speed, which wouldn't let high water levels come down quickly after they peak.

This comes as a low-pressure system was expected to drop from the Gulf of Alaska and sit off the northern California coastline, producing winds and rains on Saturday. 

WEATHER PATTERN TO BRING RAIN, THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PLAINS

Heavy rain is possible over northern and central California on Sunday and into Monday.

  • The Nome Convention and Visitors Bureau
    Image 1 of 3

    This image provided by the Nome Convention and Visitors Bureau shows a view from a web cam in Nome, Alaska, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.  (Nome Convention and Visitors Bureau via AP)

  • Alaska storm
    Image 2 of 3

    Windows have been boarded up on a motel and restaurant near the Bering Sea in Nome, Alaska, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Peggy Fagerstrom)

  • Nome, Alaska
    Image 3 of 3

    This photo provided by Leon Boardway shows swells on the Bering Sea by Nome, Alaska, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.  (Leon Boardway via AP)

The rain will create localized areas of flash flooding, affecting areas that experience rapid runoff.

While wet weather is needed in the drought-stricken Golden State, winds could potentially spread the Mosquito Fire.

The Mosquito Fire is the state's largest wildfire this year.

Little, if any, rain is expected in most of southern California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.