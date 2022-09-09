Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama prison warden retiring after DUI arrent

AL warden was put on mandatory leave following the arrest

Associated Press
An Alabama prison warden is retiring after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence, news outlets reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections, told news outlets that Baldwin was put on mandatory leave after the arrest. He has also submitted retirement paperwork, the prison system said.

Elmore Correctional Facility is a medium security prison that houses about 1,150 prisoners.