Alabama homeowner defies HOA request to remove flag pole: 'Old Glory is still waving'

An Alabama woman is defying her Homeowners Association by refusing to take down a recently installed flag pole displaying the American and Army flags.

Dr. Jill Hudnell explained on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that she tried to go through the proper channels to get approval for the flag pole about six weeks ago, but the HOA never returned her phone calls or messages.

After moving forward with the flag display, she then received a letter from the HOA saying, "No flagpoles other than those mounted on the home or no longer than four feet are permitted. Immediately upon receipt of this notice, please remove the flagpole."

"No," Hudnell responded. "This is going to stay right where it's at because my family is military, and this is a representation of how I feel about their service."

Hudnell told host Carley Shimkus that her father is a former Marine who lost a leg in the Vietnam War. She said he "did everything he could" to earn his degree when he returned home.

"He is now an aeronautical engineer, and he is also the inventor of the recoverable rocket booster for the space shuttle," she noted.

Her brother served in the Navy, and her husband served in the Army. Her father-in-law and brothers-in-law also had careers in military service.

"So this flag means a lot," she said. "Not only do we have Old Glory hanging from that flagpole, but we also have the Army flag, because that is a representation of my husband."

Hudnell said the HOA finally responded to her requests in an email Wednesday, saying it could take up to 30 days to review and respond in regard to approval.

But Hudnell said she’s not taking the display down in the meantime.

"Those two flags will stay up there," she said. "Old Glory is still waving this morning."