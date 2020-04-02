Alabama man who mowed lawns for elderly now makes special deliveries during coronavirus

An Alabama man who, in times past, has provided free lawn mowing services for the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans is stepping up his game during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodney Smith Jr. is delivering meals and groceries: supplies such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper and fresh fruit, according to a story on AL.com.

On Monday he delivered 30 meals in the Huntsville area.

“People have been donating money for hand sanitizer, fresh fruit, water, toilet paper and other items for those who can’t get outside of their house,” he said. “Some have met with me to give me the items.”

Alabama last week announced the closure of nonessential businesses, such as salons, gyms and many retail stores and a prohibition of gatherings of 10 people or more that are not work-related where people can’t stay at least 6 feet apart. The previous limit had been 25. The state had earlier announced the closure of public and private beaches, on-site restaurant dining and that students would finish the school year by doing distance learning at home.

Alabama’s “safer at home” policy urges people to stay home but does not order them to do so.

Smith previously set himself the goal of mowing at least one lawn in each state for an elderly person, a disabled person, a single parent or a veteran.

He has gone on a tour of 50 states, mowing lawns across the way and making sure to help out veterans in every state he came to.

Smith began his lawn-mowing journey back on July 25, 2015, when he was driving in Alabama and saw an elderly person struggling to mow his lawn. After pulling over and offering to help, Smith decided that he had found his calling.

His nonprofit Raising Men Lawn Care Service has more than 700 volunteers who live by the creed: "Making a difference one lawn at a time."

"I'm just a man on a mission by God, fulfilling all his work,” Smith told Fox 17 News when he stopped in Nashville in June 2018.