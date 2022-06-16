Alabama church shooting leaves multiple people wounded; suspect in custody

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A gunman is in custody after multiple people were shot at a Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday evening, an officer said in a briefing at the scene.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

The shooting happened at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, which was hosting a "Boomer Potluck" in the Parish Hall from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to a schedule on the Church's website.

Vestavia Hills is a suburb of Birmingham in central Alabama.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.