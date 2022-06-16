Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Alabama church shooting leaves multiple people wounded; suspect in custody

The shooting broke out at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, around 6:20 p.m.

By Paul Best | Fox News
A gunman is in custody after multiple people were shot at a Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday evening, an officer said in a briefing at the scene. 

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known. 

St. Stephens Episcopal Church was hosting a ‘Boomer Potluck’ dinner at the time of the shooting, according to the Church's website. 

The shooting happened at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, which was hosting a "Boomer Potluck" in the Parish Hall from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to a schedule on the Church's website. 

Vestavia Hills is a suburb of Birmingham in central Alabama. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

