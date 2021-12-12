Alabama Air Force base security incident ends with 2 service members, civilian in hospital: report

A woman says she went to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday to spend the day with her sister when a man randomly started attacking her and only stopped when security personnel shot him, WSFA reports.

Lakiesha McCall and her family were walking into the Gunter Annex when a man got out of his car, charged at them, pushed her sister and mom, then started banging her head against a wall, she told the local news outlet.

"Yeah, I didn’t know if it was me shot. I didn’t know if it was him, the guy. I don’t know his name. I didn’t know if it was the guard. But all I know is once I made it to the door I looked and I had blood all over my hands. It was on my head. I didn’t know. I didn’t know who was shot," McCall told WSFA.

"And in that moment, like I said, I was just so terrified and scared because after the fact of him like beating me hitting my head to the wall, I literally thought he was going to kill me."

McCall said that the attacker was shot and killed. A spokesperson for the Maxwell Air Force Base did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday evening.

Two members of the Air Force and a civilian were taken to the hospital, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

The Congressman Dickinson Gate at Gunter Annex was closed all day on Saturday.

Maxwell Air Force Base, which bills itself as the "intellectual and leadership center of the Air Force," is home to 12,500 active duty, reserve, and contractor personnel.

The headquarters for Air University, which was founded in 1946, is located at the base.