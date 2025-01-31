Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Washington DC

Air traffic controller left early from work before crash: report

A report indicates the duties of handling military helicopters and commercial flight arrivals were combined on Wednesday evening

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo , Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Pentagon investigates Black Hawk altitude in DC crash Video

Pentagon investigates Black Hawk altitude in DC crash

Captain Mike Coffield, who ran the TWA 800 investigation, joins 'America Reports’ to discuss the investigation into the American Airlines crash in Washington.

The responsibility of handling air traffic control for helicopters and incoming planes at Reagan National Airport were combined on Wednesday night ahead of a deadly collision, a report said.

Sometime before an American Airlines flight crashed into an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River, an air traffic controller was assigned both duties by their supervisor, the New York Times reported, citing a source briefed on staffing and an internal preliminary FAA safety report.

Usually, the duties of handling helicopter traffic and managing planes are divided from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the airport, the Times reported. After 9:30 p.m., when traffic slows down, those duties may be combined.

LIVE UPDATES: DC PLANE CRASH INVESTIGATORS RECOVER AMERICAN AIRLINES BLACK BOXES AFTER MIDAIR COLLISION

Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia

A general view of Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a Black Hawk helicopter while approaching the airport for landing last night. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

However, on Wednesday, an air traffic control supervisor combined those duties sometime before 9:30 p.m. and allowed one air traffic controller to leave the job early, the Times reported.

The FAA preliminary safety report found that staffing at the airport was "not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic," The Associated Press reported.

The FAA did not answer questions about the reports that an air traffic controller left early.

"Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has 25 Certified Professional Controllers and three Certified Professional Controllers in Training (CPC-ITs).  CPC-ITs were previously fully certified at other facilities. The tower is authorized to have 28 controllers," and FAA spokesperson said. 

Despite the report saying the staffing was "not normal," a person familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that staffing in the control tower at DCA on Wednesday night was at a normal level.

STAFFING AT REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL AIRPORT AIR CONTROL TOWER WAS ‘NOT NORMAL’ ON NIGHT OF COLLISION: FAA

Timeline of DC plane crash

Graphic shows a timeline of the plane crash near Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. (Fox News)

The person explained that the positions get combined regularly if air controllers have to step away from the console for breaks, or if they are involved in a shift change. Controllers may also have to step away when air traffic is slow, the person explained, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal procedures.

Supervisors have the ability to combine roles, which was the case on Wednesday night, though the person familiar with the matter could not say why. When asked about the air traffic and previous reports of it being heavy on Wednesday night, the source said it was moderate.

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed last night on approach to Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30, 2025 in Arlington, Va. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The air control tower at Reagan National has been understaffed for years with 19 fully certified controllers as of September 2023. However, staffing targets set by the FAA and the controllers’ union call for 30.

The cause of the shortage has been attributed to employee turnover and other factors like tight budgets, and ultimately, it has resulted in many controllers working 10-hour days and as many as six days a week, the New York Times reported.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.