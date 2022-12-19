Expand / Collapse search
Air Force grounds B-2 stealth bomber fleet after aircraft catches fire during emergency landing

A B-2 Spirit caught fire during an emergency landing earlier this month

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
The Air Force has grounded its entire B-2 Spirit fleet and will inspect each stealth bomber after one of the aircraft caught fire during an emergency landing earlier this month. 

The multi-role bomber, which was first unveiled in 1989, is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. The 20-aircraft fleet is based out of Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. 

A B-2 Spirit experienced an undisclosed in-flight malfunction that resulted in an emergency landing at Whiteman on Dec. 10. No one was injured. 

The bat-shaped B-2 stealth bomber with its flying wing design flies over Whiteman Air Force Base May 8, 2003 near Knob Noster, Missouri.  

The bat-shaped B-2 stealth bomber with its flying wing design flies over Whiteman Air Force Base May 8, 2003 near Knob Noster, Missouri.   (Joe McNally/Getty Images)

In this handout photo, A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber from the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, MO, sits on the flightline.

In this handout photo, A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber from the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, MO, sits on the flightline. (Bennie J. Davis/USAF via Getty Images)

Another B-2 had to make an emergency landing in September 2021 after the bomber's hydraulics system failed. 

PENTAGON AWARDS RAYTHEON $1.2B BID TO SUPPLY UKRAINE WITH ADVANCED SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILE SYSTEMS

A timetable for the B-2 fleet's grounding was not released. A spokesperson for the 509th Bomb Wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday evening. 

The B-21 Raider, the B-2 Spirit's replacement, was unveiled this month by the Air Force. 

The B-21 Raider, the B-2 Spirit's replacement, was unveiled this month by the Air Force.  (U.S. Air Force)

The Air Force unveiled the B-2's replacement earlier this month, the B-21 Raider

"The Raider was built with open-system architecture, which makes it highly adaptable," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said. "The B-21 is multi-functional. It can handle anything from gathering intel, to battle management, to integrating with our allies and partners."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

