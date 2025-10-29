Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Aide to Mass Gov. Healey charged in cocaine trafficking scheme allegedly linked to state office building

LaMar Cook, 45, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held during a court hearing

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
An aide to Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was arrested for cocaine trafficking after investigators intercepted packages with the drug slated to be delivered to a state office building where he worked, prosecutors said. 

LaMar Cook, 45, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday and was ordered held without bail pending a court hearing, Boston.com reported. 

In addition to the drug charge, Cook is also charged with illegally owning a firearm and ammunition. 

FORMER MAYOR STABBED OUTSIDE BLUE STATE BUSINESS, SUSPECT WITH MULTIPLE ARRESTS CHARGED

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, is running for re-election in 2026.

A former aide to Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was arrested this week on suspicion of cocaine trafficking.  ( Nancy Lane/Pool via REUTERS)

Cook served as deputy director of Healey’s Western Massachusetts office, according to an archived staff directory. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said state officials fired Cook "effectively immediately" after learning of his arrest Tuesday, Boston.com reported. 

"The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust," the spokesperson said. "This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Healy's office. 

SUSPECTED SINALOA CARTEL MEMBERS APPREHENDED IN 23-STATE SWEEP BY DEA

LaMar Cook standing outside a building.

LaMar Cook, 45, was fired as an aide to Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey after his arrest on suspicion of cocaine trafficking.  (Facebook)

Authorities have seized 21 kilograms of cocaine, including eight intercepted Saturday during a delivery operation at the Springfield State Office Building, the DA's office said. 

Investigators searched Cook’s former office Monday night. Cook was arrested Tuesday while in his car in Springfield. 

The investigation stemmed from two prior drug seizures. Authorities intercepted and searched two suspicious packages at Hotel UMass (University of Massachusetts Amherst) in Amherst on Oct. 10 and found about 13 kilograms of suspected cocaine. 

Cook previously worked as the director of Hotel UMass, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

"Evidence collected during that operation was consistent with the narcotics recovered during the most recent controlled delivery in Springfield," the DA’s office said. "The investigation into the UMass seizure remains ongoing and may result in additional charges related to the prior shipments in Hampshire County." 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
