AI-generated attorney outrages judge who scolds man over courtroom fake: ‘not a real person’

An artificial intelligence-generated avatar was the source of contempt inside a New York courtroom after judges quickly realized the attorney arguing a case in front of them was not real.

The scene unfolded as Jerome Dewald, a plaintiff in an employment dispute, approached the stand of the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division's First Judicial Department on March 26.

"The appellant has submitted a video for his argument," Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels said. "We will hear that video now."

The screen powered on, displaying a handsome young man wearing a button-down shirt, seemingly sitting in a home office.

"May it please the court, I come here today a humble pro se before a panel of five distinguished justices," the man said. Suddenly, Manzanet-Daniels interrupted the video and questioned the authenticity of the apparent attorney.

"Hold on," Manzanet-Daniels said. "Is that counsel for the case?"

Dewald confirmed the man was, in fact, his representative, and told the judges, "I generated that. That’s not a real person." The fallout was immediate as the judge clearly expressed her disapproval of Dewald’s choice to present an AI-generated video.

"It would have been nice to know that when you made your application," Manzanet-Daniels said. "You did not tell me that, sir."

Dewald reportedly submitted a letter apologizing to the court, explaining he did not have a lawyer representing him in the case and had not intended any harm.

"The court was really upset about it," Dewald told The Associated Press. "They chewed me up pretty good."

Dewald reportedly applied for permission from the court to play a prerecorded video and initially planned to use an avatar that resembled himself, but opted for a program created by a San Francisco tech company.

The snafu was not the first time artificial intelligence has raised eyebrows in court.

Last year, two New York lawyers were each fined $5,000 by a federal judge after they used ChatGPT to conduct legal research, leading to them citing a fictitious case.

Additional fake rulings were cited in legal papers filed by lawyers for Michael Cohen, a formal personal attorney for President Donald Trump. Cohen took responsibility for the incident, claiming he was unaware the AI-tool his firm was using was capable of "hallucinations."

Dewald did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

