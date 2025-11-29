Afghan national admitted via Operation Allies Welcome charged with making terroristic threat, DHS says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Afghan national was arrested this week after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area in Texas, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News.

Court records show that Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was charged at the state level with making a terroristic threat.

Alokozay came to the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome under the Biden administration, DHS said. The effort resettled Afghans following the U.S. military withdrawal from the country in the summer of 2021.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the alleged gunman in the shooting of two National Guard members this week in Washington, D.C., also arrived in the U.S. under the same program.

Alokozay was arrested on Tuesday – one day before the shooting in Washington, D.C. – by the Texas Department of Public Safety and an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in a coordinated law enforcement effort.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Alokozay was admitted to the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since lodged a detainer on Alokozay following his arrest.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.