Terrorism

Afghan national admitted via Operation Allies Welcome charged with making terroristic threat, DHS says

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay arrived in U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome, Homeland Security says

By Brooke Taylor , Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

An Afghan national was arrested this week after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area in Texas, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News. 

Court records show that Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was charged at the state level with making a terroristic threat.

Alokozay came to the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome under the Biden administration, DHS said. The effort resettled Afghans following the U.S. military withdrawal from the country in the summer of 2021. 

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the alleged gunman in the shooting of two National Guard members this week in Washington, D.C., also arrived in the U.S. under the same program. 

ABBEY GATE GOLD STAR FATHER BLISTERS BIDEN AFTER AFGHAN NATIONAL ALLEGEDLY AMBUSES 2 NATIONAL GUARDSMEN IN DC

Tarrant County Corrections Center cells and Mohammad Dawood Alokozay

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, inset, is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center in Fort Worth, Texas, court records show. (Chris Torres/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Alokozay was arrested on Tuesday – one day before the shooting in Washington, D.C. – by the Texas Department of Public Safety and an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in a coordinated law enforcement effort. 

STATE DEPARTMENT ‘IMMEDIATELY’ HALTS ALL AFGHAN PASSPORT VISAS FOLLOWING DEADLY NATIONAL GUARD ATTACK

Photo of National Guard shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Undated file photo of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the shooting of  two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., November 26, 2025. (Provided by Department of Justice)

On Sept. 7, 2022, Alokozay was admitted to the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident.  

Tarrant County Corrections Center aerial view

The Tarrant County Corrections Center, right, and Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.  (Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Getty Images)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since lodged a detainer on Alokozay following his arrest.  

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Brooke Taylor is a Dallas-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2024.
