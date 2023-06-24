Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Active shooter reported in Weirton, West Virginia; police on the scene

Law enforcement has reportedly activated a Special Response Team to neutralize the threat

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police and law enforcement are reporting an active shooter in Weirton, West Virginia, according to local reports. 

A Special Response Team has been activated and deployed to the scene to neutralize the threat, area outlets are stating.

Weirton Police Department is on the scene, according to Richard Beatty with the Brooke County Sheriff's Department. 

Weirton Deputy Chief Scott Cook is overseeing the police response on scene, the sheriff's department told Fox News Digital. 

Officials are in communication with the suspect, who is thus far unwilling to surrender himself.

WTRF-TV has reported that members of the Weirton Police, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Hancock County EMS are all on the scene.

Fox News Digital has reached out to local law enforcement for updates on the evolving situation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com