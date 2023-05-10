Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Navy
Published

Active-duty sailor at Jacksonville base found dead after having gone missing

The sailor was assigned to the Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 FRS

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A sailor stationed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville was found dead after a missing person search.

Zechariah Stanton was deemed a missing person after several welfare checks at his apartment proved fruitless, according to local outlet First Coast News.

The missing sailor's mother told police that it was unusual for him to disappear without warning.

Stanton's remains were found in Leon County, Florida, on Tuesday, according to a public affairs officer with the base.

MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER FOUND DEAD IN PENTAGON PARKING LOT

Jacksonville Navy

Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (Commander, Navy Region Southeast | Naval Air Station Jacksonville)

US MILITARY INVESTIGATING DEATH OF CALIFORNIA MARINE FOUND DEAD IN BARRACKS: REPORT

The circumstances surrounding Stanton's death were not immediately made public, but his mother said that her son did not have any known mental or medical issues with which he was dealing before his death. 

Jacksonville Naval Air Station

Sign marking the entrance to Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida. (Naval Air Station Jacksonville)

Stanton was on assignment with the Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 FRS.

According to reports, the entirety of the VP-30 squadron expressed their "condolences and sympathies to the family, friends, and shipmates of the Sailor during this difficult time." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leon County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com