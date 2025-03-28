Accused Crips leader charged in ‘mafia-like’ crime ring busted by feds

A rap executive and alleged high-level Crips street gang leader was charged with dozens of federal crimes Thursday for what the Department of Justice (DOJ) called a "mafia-like" criminal enterprise.

Eugene "Big U" Henley, Jr., 58, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act involving his alleged Los Angeles-based organized crime syndicate, according to the DOJ.

Other charges against Henley involve nine counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion, five counts of Hobbs Act extortion, one count related to an interstate prostitution ring, 15 counts of wire fraud, five counts of embezzlement for allegedly stealing from a charity that received federal funding and funding from the city of Los Angeles, one count of bank fraud, one count of tax evasion and two counts of willful failure to file a tax return.

The Hobbs Act prohibits "actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce," according to the DOJ.

"As the indictment alleges, Mr. Henley led a criminal enterprise whose conduct ranged from murder to sophisticated fraud that included stealing from taxpayers and a charity," Acting United States Attorney for the Central District of California Joseph McNally said in a release announcing the charges.

"Eradicating gangs and organized crime is the Department of Justice's top priority. Today's charges against the leadership of this criminal outfit will make our neighborhoods in Los Angeles safer."

According to the indictment, Henley operated "Big U Enterprise," what the DOJ calls his "mafia-like" criminal organization from 2010 to March of this year, using his stature within the Rollin' 60s Crips street gang to expand his power through fear and intimidation.

However, the DOJ said Henley's "Big U Enterprise" operated separately from the gang.

"While the Big U Enterprise at times partnered with the Rollin’ 60s and other criminal elements for mutual benefit, the Big U Enterprise is a distinct and independent criminal enterprise engaged in criminal activity including murder, extortion, robbery, trafficking and exploiting sex workers, fraud, and illegal gambling," according to the DOJ.

The murder claim is related to Henley's alleged 2021 killing of a rapper signed to his record label Uneek Music. Henley is accused of shooting and killing a victim, identified only as "R.W.," for recording a defamatory song about Henley.

Henley is also accused of using an anti-gang charity he founded and directed, Developing Options, to protect gang members with whom he was associated. He also allegedly embezzled funds from the charity, which was supported by grants from Los Angeles' Gang Reduction Youth Development (GRYD) Foundation. GRYD is also partially funded with federal grant money.

According to Yahoo! Sports, former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal donated to GRYD. So did current NBA player Draymond Green. The Developing Options website has a front-page photo of rapper Snoop Dogg posing with youth football players.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Henley helped launch the career of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, a fellow Rollin' 60s Crip who was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 2021.

Henley was also featured in the FX docuseries "Hip-Hop Uncovered."

"The RICO charges against Mr. Henley and his associates reflect a pattern of crimes that runs the gambit from extortion to tax evasion, all under the umbrella of a well-organized criminal organization led by Mr. Henley," said Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation, Los Angeles Field Office.

"Additionally, Mr. Henley allegedly duped the County of Los Angeles by running a charitable organization that promoted anti-gang solutions while continuing criminal activity that was directly contrary to his charity. IRS-CI is proud to partner with fellow law enforcement organizations to investigate these criminal organizations to protect our communities from further harm."

The FBI was credited with assisting in the investigation.

"Mr. Henley looks forward to a vigorous defense of these charges and maintains his innocence," his attorney John Targowski told Fox News Digital.