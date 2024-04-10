Abusive Utah mommy blogger accomplice's $5M fortress with panic room for sale after guilty plea

Former-therapist-turned-child abuser Jodi Hildebrandt's $5 million Utah home became the most-viewed listing on Realtor.com last week.

Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke, who ran a joint parenting and lifestyle YouTube channel called ConneXions Classrooms, pleaded guilty in December 2023 to abusing two of Franke's six children. Some of that abuse occurred in Hildebrandt's multimillion-dollar desert home in Ivins, located on the border of Snow Canyon State Park, according to public records.

"A notorious desert dwelling in Ivins, UT, that gained national attention as the place where parenting influencer Ruby Franke abused her children alongside disgraced therapist Jodi Hildebrandt has become the most viewed home on Realtor.com® this week," reads an April 5 blog post on Realtor.com.

The blog post added that Hildebrandt's home on W. Tawgoo Ct. was listed for $5.3 million in January, but the price has already been reduced by more than $300,000.

Washington County, Utah, property records list the 2023 market value for Hildebrandt's home as $2.55 million.

Franke, who initially ran her own parenting blog called "8 Passengers," and Hildebrandt became close around 2019 due to their similar lifestyle and parenting views, Franke's husband, Kevin Franke, said in a 2023 police interview recently released by the Washington County Attorney's Office. Around 2022, the pair decided to start their own blog together.

Franke made the nearly four-hour drive from her Springville home to Hildebrandt's desert fortress multiple times, according to public records and interviews. Kevin Franke remembered making one such trip with his wife in the police interview.

"It blew my mind," he told police of Hildebrandt's home, adding that he thought, "How does a therapist live like this?"

He went on to describe strange happenings that occurred inside Hildebrandt's home while they were all there together.

"I can't explain some of the stuff that happened while we were there, like crashes in the basement while we were talking upstairs, and plates in the kitchen just flying off by themselves, like, full-speed smashing off the wall and falling to the floor by themselves," he told police in the interview. "I can't explain it, but I saw it with my own eyes, and I don't have any way to explain it other than there was some crazy s--- going on."

At the time of Franke's and Hildebrandt's August 2023 arrests, two of Franke's children were staying in Hildebrandt's home, which contained a bunker-like "panic room" in the basement below Hildebrandt's garage, according to police records.

One of the children escaped through a window and sought help from a neighbor, who called 911 after seeing the malnourished boy with duct tape on his wrists and ankles on Aug. 30.

Police later located all six of Franke's children in different locations and arrested both parenting bloggers.

The abuse inflicted upon Franke's children included forcing them to do physical labor, restricting food, binding one child's hands and feet, and emotional harm. Franke and Hildebrandt told Franke's children that they were evil and needed to be punished.