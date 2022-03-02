Above-average weather forecast for much of US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Above-average temperatures are forecast for much of the country today with the exception of the Northern Tier, where cold air still hangs on with periods of light snow.

An arctic cold front will start to bring temperatures back down again later this week.

Rounds of heavy rain and mountain snow will move in as far south as California on Friday.

The system will then spread towards the Rockies and the Plains over the weekend.