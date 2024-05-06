Abducted 10-month-old New Mexico girl found alive after mother fatally shot, suspect in custody

An abducted 10-month-old girl has been found alive, and a suspect is in custody after she was reported missing in New Mexico after her mother and another woman were found shot dead in a park last week, authorities said Monday morning.

Eleia Maria Torres was found safe and taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, the Clovis Police Department said in a statement.

Police said a suspect was also taken into custody without providing further details.

"Through a collaborated law enforcement effort, 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres has been located and a suspect has been taken into custody," the department said. "Baby Eleia has been taken to a local area hospital as a precautionary measure. The Clovis Police Department would like to thank all agencies involved in this investigation that worked tirelessly to reach this conclusion."

Police said more information would be released later.

The Clovis Police Department responded on Friday at about 4:30 p.m. to Ned Houk Park at 700 County Road 17 near Clovis. Responding officers found two deceased women, identified as 23-year-old Samantha Cisneros and 23-year-old Taryn Allen, KRQE-TV reported.

A 5-year-old girl was also found nearby with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was transported to a hospital for treatment. No update on her condition was immediately available.

Officers became concerned that another child was present during the suspected crime after finding an infant car seat, stroller and baby bottle at the scene.

As officers searched for the second child, family members told them that Cisneros was the mother of the injured 5-year-old girl and 10-month-old Eleia. An Amber Alert was then issued for the missing child.

Police believed at the time that Eleia was abducted by the individual who shot her mother and Allen.

Fox News Digital’s Landon Mion contributed to this report.