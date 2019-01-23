Military vehicles crash in New Mexico; at least 9 personnel wounded, 2 of them 'critical': reports

Nine military personnel were hospitalized Tuesday -- at least two of them in critical condition -- after two military vehicles crashed in New Mexico, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear which service branch or branches the personnel were affiliated with.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and all nine personnel were taken to a hospital, military police told KFOX14 of Las Cruces. Two of the military personnel were in critical condition. The conditions of the other seven personnel weren’t immediately clear.

Two Stryker vehicles crashed around 7:30 p.m. local time on U.S. Route 54 and McGregor Range Road near the Otero County Jail, the station reported. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the accident.

