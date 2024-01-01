Expand / Collapse search
New York City

9 injured in NYC after car plows into civilians, cops during New Year's Eve celebration

Officials declared the collision a mass casualty event

Landon Mion
At least nine people were injured in New York City overnight after a car plowed into New Year's Eve revelers and police officers.

The incident happened on West 34th Street and 9th Avenue, which is located near Madison Square Garden, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Officials declared the collision a mass casualty event.

FBI, LAW ENFORCEMENT BRACE FOR POTENTIAL THREATS DURING NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH

NYPD car

The incident happened on West 34th Street and 9th Avenue. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

REVELERS WATCH BALL DROP IN US, AROUND THE WORLD TO RING IN 2024: ‘IT’S BEAUTIFUL'

A driver had driven the vehicle on the sidewalk and struck civilians and police officers before coming to a stop, according to the Daily Mail.

