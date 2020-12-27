Expand / Collapse search
Florida fishermen find 74 pounds of cocaine floating off Florida Keys

The drugs were found in federal waters

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Florida authorities recovered more than 74 pounds of cocaine floating in waters off the Florida Keys ahead of Christmas, according to reports.

A local fisherman reported the discovery to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) crew directs a crane operator from the flight deck offloading approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 8,800 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades, Florida, Dec. 16, 2020. The James crew patrolled the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere to disrupt transnational crime organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez)

The sheriffs turned over the cocaine to the U.S. Border Patrol because they were found in federal waters, the Miami Herald reported.

The estimated street value of the drugs is around $850,000, according to WPLG.

Drugs regularly wash ashore around Florida, with nearly 150 pounds of marijuana found near Key West in August and September, FOX 23 reported.

Last year, around 33 pounds of cocaine were found along Palm Coast.

