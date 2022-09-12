Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

5 wounded in Santa Fe birthday party shooting

2 adults and 3 teenagers were shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Associated Press
Five people have been injured after a shooting at a birthday party in Santa Fe, police said Sunday.

They said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m.

Arriving officers found two adults and three teenagers had been shot and were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Five people were wounded after a birthday party shooting occurred in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 12, 2022.

Police said the shooter or shooters remain at large.