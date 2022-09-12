5 wounded in Santa Fe birthday party shooting
2 adults and 3 teenagers were shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Five people have been injured after a shooting at a birthday party in Santa Fe, police said Sunday.
They said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m.
Arriving officers found two adults and three teenagers had been shot and were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police said the shooter or shooters remain at large.