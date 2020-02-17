What are the 5 least populous US states?

The Census Bureau says there are more than 327 million people living across America’s 50 states, but not everyone is crammed into cities or living in the suburbs.

Here are the top five least populous states in the country:

5. South Dakota

South Dakota, the first entry on this list, is only slightly more populous than its northern neighbor. The Census Bureau says 882,235 people call South Dakota home. Its best-known tourist attraction is Mount Rushmore, which gives the state its official nickname. The scenic Badlands National Park also draws visitors here. Since 1959, the National Geodetic Survey has designated a point outside the city of Belle Fourche as the geographic center of the U.S.

4. North Dakota

North Dakota has a population of 760,077 spread across 68,982 square miles. The state says nearly 90 percent of that land area is farms or ranches, which contributes to North Dakota being America’s top producer of crops such as spring wheat and food items like honey. Its tourism department says explorers Lewis and Clark spent more time within the state’s borders than any other place on their journey.

3. Alaska

It may be the largest state in the U.S., but it has one of the smallest populations. Alaska, known as “The Last Frontier”, has 737,438 residents spread amongst an area of 570,487 square miles. Nearly half of its population lives in Anchorage, while many smaller communities sprinkled throughout the state are only accessible by plane. Despite Alaska being a bigger state than Texas and California combined, it only has one member in the U.S. House of Representatives – Rep. Don Young. The Republican was first elected to the post in 1973 and has since become the current longest serving politician in Washington.

2. Vermont

This northeast state is a popular destination for skiers, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, yet less popular for those interested in living there year-round. Vermont has a population of only 626,299 spread out amongst 9,215 square miles. Even though Vermont is one of the smallest states in America – no other state produces more maple syrup. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said last year that taps in the Green Mountain State generated more than 2 million gallons of the sweet stuff.

1. Wyoming

Wyoming has the distinction of being the least populous state in America with only 577,737 people calling it home. If you’re seeking a state where you can live in peace and quiet, Wyoming is one of the best places to look as its population density is only 6 people per square mile, with only Alaska being more remote. Wyoming is also home to the iconic Yellowstone National Park, one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.