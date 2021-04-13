Expand / Collapse search
3 women shot, 2 fatally, in DC apartment set on fire; baby rescued

Wanda Wright, 48, and Ebony Wright, 32, of Southeast, D.C., died of gunshot wounds

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Homicide detectives from the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a Monday shooting that left two women dead and one injured.

Members of the D.C. Fire Department and EMS responded to reports of a fire at a home near the 2300 Block of Good Hope Court in Southeast, and moments later, police were dispatched to reports of a shooting, according to the MPD.

Police discovered one woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, and she was transported to a nearby hospital and survived her injuries.

Authorities also discovered two additional females -- Wanda Wright, 48, and Ebony Wright, 32, of Southeast, D.C. -- with gunshot wounds. The two women died as a result of their injuries.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said during a Monday night press briefing that a 3-month-old baby was also rescued from the scene.

2300 Block of Good Hope Court (Google Maps)

Benedict also said he believed the shooting was a "domestic incident," and that police think the suspect started the fire, though police are still investigating.

The MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone can call 202-727-9099 with tips or send anonymous information via text message to 50411.

