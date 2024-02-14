Maine sheriff's deputy shot while responding to disturbance

A Maine sheriff’s deputy was wounded in a shooting while responding to a report about a residence that was later set on fire early Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies with the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department responded just after 4 a.m. to a complaint of a disturbance at a home on Woodman Hill Road in Minot, Maine State Police said in a news release.

During a fight, a male deputy was shot in his leg. The deputy was rushed to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, officials said.

After the shooting, police said, a fire was started at the residence. Firefighters responded and put out the blaze.

3 WASHINGTON, DC POLICE OFFICERS SHOT BY SUSPECT IN ONGOING BARRICADE SITUATION, OFFICIALS SAY

The origin of the fire was unclear, and no information was immediately provided about how much damage was caused.

A male suspect, who was not publicly named, was taken into custody and there was no further threat to the public, according to authorities. No additional details were immediately provided.

TENNESSEE FUGITIVE ACCUSED OF KILLING DEPUTY CAPTURED AFTER DAYS-LONG MANHUNT, SHERIFF SAYS

State police and fire marshall investigators were collecting evidence and conducting interviews Wednesday as the investigation remained ongoing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minot is about 10 miles west of Lewiston, the largest city in inland Maine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.