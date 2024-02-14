Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Maine sheriff's deputy shot while responding to disturbance

Androscoggin County Sheriff's deputy expected to survive shooting in Minot, Maine

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Maine sheriff’s deputy was wounded in a shooting while responding to a report about a residence that was later set on fire early Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies with the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department responded just after 4 a.m. to a complaint of a disturbance at a home on Woodman Hill Road in Minot, Maine State Police said in a news release.

During a fight, a male deputy was shot in his leg. The deputy was rushed to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, officials said.

After the shooting, police said, a fire was started at the residence. Firefighters responded and put out the blaze.

3 WASHINGTON, DC POLICE OFFICERS SHOT BY SUSPECT IN ONGOING BARRICADE SITUATION, OFFICIALS SAY

Maine State Police car

Maine State Police and the Fire Marshals are investigating the incident that happened just after 4 a.m. at a home on Woodman Hill Road in Minot. (Maine State Police)

The origin of the fire was unclear, and no information was immediately provided about how much damage was caused.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department car

A male deputy with the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department is expected to survive after being shot in a leg while responding to a disturbance call early Wednesday. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department )

A male suspect, who was not publicly named, was taken into custody and there was no further threat to the public, according to authorities. No additional details were immediately provided.

TENNESSEE FUGITIVE ACCUSED OF KILLING DEPUTY CAPTURED AFTER DAYS-LONG MANHUNT, SHERIFF SAYS

State police and fire marshall investigators were collecting evidence and conducting interviews Wednesday as the investigation remained ongoing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minot is about 10 miles west of Lewiston, the largest city in inland Maine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.