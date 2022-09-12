3 killed in Virginia car crash that collided with tractor-trailer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people were killed in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Virginia's Nottoway County, police said.

The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord and two passengers — a man and a woman — died at the scene of Saturday night's crash, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

The driver of the tractor-trailer tried to swerve out of the way but collided with the smaller vehicle after its driver failed to stop at a stop sign, the Virginia State Police said in a news release.

VIRGINIA PRISON PREPARES FOR MULTI-YEAR RENOVATION PROJECT WITH TRANSFER OF MORE THAN 200 INMATES

VIRGINIA AG AIMS TO TACKLE VOTER FRAUD BY CREATING 'ELECTION INTEGRITY UNIT'

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.