Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

3 killed in Virginia car crash that collided with tractor-trailer

Man and woman die in VA after failing to stop at a stop sign

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people were killed in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Virginia's Nottoway County, police said.

The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord and two passengers — a man and a woman — died at the scene of Saturday night's crash, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

The driver of the tractor-trailer tried to swerve out of the way but collided with the smaller vehicle after its driver failed to stop at a stop sign, the Virginia State Police said in a news release.

VIRGINIA PRISON PREPARES FOR MULTI-YEAR RENOVATION PROJECT WITH TRANSFER OF MORE THAN 200 INMATES

A Virginia two-vehicle crash killed three people on Saturday night.

A Virginia two-vehicle crash killed three people on Saturday night.

VIRGINIA AG AIMS TO TACKLE VOTER FRAUD BY CREATING 'ELECTION INTEGRITY UNIT'

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.