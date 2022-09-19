Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

3 killed in fiery New Mexico car crash

A 2-vehicle crash caught fire in Roswell, NM

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people are dead in Roswell after a fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday, authorities said

Roswell police said a 29-year-old woman and two men — ages 27 and 32 — were killed in the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m.

TRAIN COLLIDES WITH SEMI-TRUCK IN FLORIDA, SPILLS PEDIALYTE

The names of the three victims weren’t immediately released.

The Roswell Daily Record reported that both vehicles caught fire after the vehicles collided on North Main Street.

A fiery car crash killed three people in Roswell, New Mexico, on Sept. 18, 2022.

A fiery car crash killed three people in Roswell, New Mexico, on Sept. 18, 2022.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.