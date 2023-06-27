3 dead in Georgia after small airplane crashes
The plane that crashed in GA was found 5 hours after it was reported missing
Three men died in the crash of a small airplane in southeast Georgia early Monday, a sheriff's office reported Monday.
The Evans County Sheriffs Office said the plane was reported missing around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Sheriff's deputies, assisted by the Georgia State Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration, searched the area around the Claxton-Evans County Airport, roughly 50 miles west of Savannah.
The plane was found around 5:30 a.m. with three adult males aboard. None survived, according to a sheriff's news release.
The National Transportation Board reported that the plane was a Piper PA-30.