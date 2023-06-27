3 dead in Georgia after small airplane crashes

Three men died in the crash of a small airplane in southeast Georgia early Monday, a sheriff's office reported Monday.

The Evans County Sheriffs Office said the plane was reported missing around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Sheriff's deputies, assisted by the Georgia State Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration, searched the area around the Claxton-Evans County Airport, roughly 50 miles west of Savannah.

SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO NORTH CAROLINA HOME, KILLING PILOT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plane was found around 5:30 a.m. with three adult males aboard. None survived, according to a sheriff's news release.

The National Transportation Board reported that the plane was a Piper PA-30.