Georgia
Published

3 dead in Georgia after small airplane crashes

The plane that crashed in GA was found 5 hours after it was reported missing

Associated Press
Three men died in the crash of a small airplane in southeast Georgia early Monday, a sheriff's office reported Monday.

The Evans County Sheriffs Office said the plane was reported missing around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Sheriff's deputies, assisted by the Georgia State Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration, searched the area around the Claxton-Evans County Airport, roughly 50 miles west of Savannah.

FOX graphic of GA

A small plane crash caused three deaths in Georgia Monday.

The plane was found around 5:30 a.m. with three adult males aboard. None survived, according to a sheriff's news release.

The National Transportation Board reported that the plane was a Piper PA-30.