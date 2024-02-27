Expand / Collapse search
New York

3 arrested in connection to fatal NYC shooting of man on Bronx subway

This fatal shooting marks the third homicide in the NY subway system this year

Associated Press
Published
  • Three people have been arrested by the police in connection with the killing of a man on a New York City subway car last Friday.
  • William Alvarez, a 45-year-old Bronx resident, was fatally shot following an argument with one of the suspects in the Bronx.
  • Police have confirmed that the incident was captured on surveillance videos from the trains, subway station and the street.

Three people have been arrested in the killing of a man on a New York City subway car last week, police said Tuesday.

William Alvarez, a 45-year-old Bronx resident, was fatally shot after getting into an argument with one of the suspects on a D Train in the Bronx around 5 a.m. Friday.

Police said what happened was captured on surveillance videos on the trains, subway station and on the street.

The three have been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. They were found by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force at an apartment in the Bronx on Monday.

NYC, Washington Heights, Queens, Long Island

The NYPD has implemented longer, 12-hour shifts for police officers assigned to the subway system in response to the uptick in crime. (Fox News)

The fatal shooting is the third killing in the subway system this year. It came soon after a 35-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting at a different subway station in the Bronx earlier this month.

Transit crimes are up 13% compared with this time last year, WABC-TV reports.

The NYPD has implemented longer, 12-hour shifts for police officers assigned to the subway system in response to the uptick in crime.