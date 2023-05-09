2 NYU students shot dead in Puerto Rico; woman seen on video opening fire outside club reportedly in custody

Two students who attended New York University's elite business school were fatally gunned down outside a club in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

The woman sought in the deaths of Franco Medina Angulo, 29, and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, 28, has been detained as of Tuesday morning, WABC reported without naming her.

Both Angulo and Ruiz were pursuing MBA's at the Stern School of Business. They had reportedly been celebrating a friend's birthday with other NYU students Saturday night when they were both struck by gunfire in front of a club on Loiza Street in San Juan. According to WABC, the woman in custody is expected to make her first court appearance later on Tuesday.

"The NYU community is brokenhearted and shocked by the deaths of two MBA students in Puerto Rico, victims of senseless, tragic gunfire," NYU spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement obtained by Fox News earlier Tuesday. "Our information is that the two students were bystanders caught in an altercation between two unrelated groups. The students had traveled to Puerto Rico as part of a small group of classmates on a brief holiday from their studies. The police there are investigating."

"The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid; none of the others were injured," Beckman continued. "NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community. In addition, our counseling service will make resources available to students in the MBA program, the Stern School community, and especially to the close peers and friends of the slain students."

"NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early," he said.

The Puerto Rico Police Department shared video on social media Saturday evening showing a woman appearing to open fire on the street in front of the business establishment Emoji. At the time, the department was seeking assistance from the public in identifying the woman sought in connection to the deaths of Angulo and Ruiz.

Classmate Connie Luc said Medina and Ruiz had just finished finals and went on holiday. In light of their deaths, NYU canceled all social events for MBA candidates for the next few days.

"They were kindhearted people, and unfortunately they were in the wrong place at the wrong time," another classmate, Nick Mica, told WABC. "Losing someone is tough, but especially your classmates in a timeframe when you need to be focused on school work, it is tough to keep your mind the right place."