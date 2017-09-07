2 North Carolina police officers on leave in fatal shooting

Two North Carolina police officers have been placed on leave after a fatal shooting.

A statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers responding to a 911 call on Wednesday encountered an armed man at an apartment complex.

The statement says that despite multiple commands from police, the man didn't drop the weapon. Officers then shot and killed 29-year-old Rueben Galindo.

Police said Officers Courtney Suggs and David Guerra have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a shooting. Suggs joined the force in December 2014, and Guerra has been on the force since April 2013.