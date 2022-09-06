Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

2 men rescued from flash flood in Arizona

2 men were rescued after their pickup truck was swept away by a flash flood in Golden Valley, AZ.

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said a 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to report he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash.

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING IN GEORGIA SUBMERGES CARS AFTER HEAVY RAINFALL

A severe thunderstorm had hit the area about an hour earlier.

The caller told authorities that the truck had been swept off a road and was surrounded by water.

A 64-year-old man and his passenger were rescued from their truck after being stranded in a running wash in Golden Valley, Arizona, on Sept. 4, 2022. 

A 64-year-old man and his passenger were rescued from their truck after being stranded in a running wash in Golden Valley, Arizona, on Sept. 4, 2022. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with county search and rescue personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Authorities said the two men were rescued from the truck and taken out of danger.

The names of the men weren’t immediately available Monday.