2 Illinois police officers, suspect shot at traffic stop in Decatur

Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in the central Illinois city of Decatur, the city's police chief said.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop about 12:30 a.m. CDT. The suspect and the two Decatur officers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the officers' injuries are serious, but both are expected to recover, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.

INDIANA POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MACHETE-WIELDING MAN IN WALMART

INDIANA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED HUMAN SMUGGLING AFTER CRASHING CAR DURING HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN TEXAS

Authorities have not provided an update on the suspect’s condition.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released by police. An officer who answered the phone at the Decatur Police Department said that a news release on the shooting would be sent later Wednesday morning.

IN POLICE IDENTIFY NAMES OF 3 MEN KILLED IN 'TERRIBLE EVENT'

Decatur is located about 120 miles southwest of Chicago.