Illinois
Published

2 Illinois police officers, suspect shot at traffic stop in Decatur

IL town's mayor says the officers' injuries are serious, but both are expected to recover

Associated Press
Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in the central Illinois city of Decatur, the city's police chief said.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop about 12:30 a.m. CDT. The suspect and the two Decatur officers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the officers' injuries are serious, but both are expected to recover, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.

A shooting at a traffic stop in Decatur left two police officers injured, the suspect was also shot.

Authorities have not provided an update on the suspect’s condition.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released by police. An officer who answered the phone at the Decatur Police Department said that a news release on the shooting would be sent later Wednesday morning.

Decatur is located about 120 miles southwest of Chicago.