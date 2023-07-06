Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

2 decapitated goats found stuffed in garbage bags behind New York Burger King: 'Ritualistic animal sacrifice'

Suffolk County SPCA chief Roy Gross condemned the goat killings as 'barbaric act of animal cruelty'

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
New CA law could put these goat herders out of a job Video

New CA law could put these goat herders out of a job

Western Grazers owner Tim Arrowsmith shares how a new California law could wipe out goat-grazing businesses and increase wildfire risk on 'Fox News Tonight.'

Two decapitated goat carcasses were discovered in garbage bags behind a Burger King in New York last week in what authorities described as a "ritualistic animal sacrifice."

Investigators with the Suffolk County’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) discovered the morbid scene last Thursday at a Burger King in Farmingdale on Long Island, according to the New York Post.

Goat carcasses in bags behind Burger King

Investigators with the Suffolk County’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) discovered the morbid scene last Thursday. (Suffolk County SPCA)

The goat remains were stuffed in black bags "along with other items that would suggest a ritualistic animal sacrifice," said Roy Gross, who serves as chief of the Suffolk County SPCA.

MYSTERY AS DECAPITATED GOAT DISCOVERED NEAR NEW JERSEY RAILROAD TRACKS

"The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this barbaric act of animal cruelty for unjustifiably harming, mutilating, or killing an animal," Gross said.

Burger King location

The decapitated goats were found near the Burger King in Farmingdale, New York. (Google Maps)

WOMAN DISCOVERS SEVERED HEAD OF A GOAT AND PHOTO OF HERSELF ON THE HOOD OF HER CAR

"All too many times these gruesome finds are discovered not only by adults but occasionally by children. These acts of violence must stop now," Gross added.

Last September, the Suffolk County SPCA found the remains of five decapitated chickens and two decapitated goats off the Northern State Parkway, according to local PIX11.

goats in field

Suffolk County SPCA chief Roy Gross condemned the goat killings as a "barbaric act of animal cruelty." (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Those with any information are encouraged to get in touch with the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.