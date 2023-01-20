Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
2 clerks held at MI gas station after fatal shooting

An altercation at the Detroit-area station led to the Friday morning shooting

Associated Press
Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported.

Police in Redford Township, Michigan, held two gas station clerks for questioning following a shooting at the location.

Police in Redford Township, Michigan, held two gas station clerks for questioning following a shooting at the location. (Fox News)

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.

Further details about the altercation and shooting were not immediately available.

Redford Township is just west of Detroit.