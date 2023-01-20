2 clerks held at MI gas station after fatal shooting

Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station.

TEXAS GAS STATION CLERK ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING MAN WHO BROKE JAR OF SALSA

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.

FLORIDA GAS STATION SHOOTOUT CAUGHT ON DRAMATIC VIDEO, MAN CHARGED WITH BATTERY

Further details about the altercation and shooting were not immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Redford Township is just west of Detroit.