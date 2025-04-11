Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Immigration

2 American women arrested at border for smuggling unaccompanied minors: CBP

'This, folks, is how the trafficking of children starts,' Customs and Border Protection agent says

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two American citizens were arrested by El Centro Sector Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents earlier this week, according to that agency. 

A female driver and passenger, both unnamed, were transporting two girls, ages 10 and 12, when they approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint near Westmorland, California

CBP said the driver initially claimed she was driving from Arizona to California but later admitted that she had crossed the U.S. southern border with Mexico at the San Luis Port of Entry in Arizona earlier in the day. The vehicle was then referred for secondary inspection. 

Two unnamed female suspects caught smuggling children into the United States.

Two unnamed female suspects were caught smuggling children into the United States. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection )

NORTHERN BORDER ‘QUIET CRISES’ BREWS AS EXPERT FLOATS UNCONVENTIONAL SOLUTION TO COMBAT HUMAN SMUGGLING

During that inspection process, agents noticed that the children's names and photos did not match those on their identification cards and discovered that they were not related to the driver or passenger. After questioning, they discovered that the children were unaccompanied minors from Mexico.

"And this, folks, is how the trafficking of children starts," said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino of the El Centro Sector. "It’s almost unbearable to think about what heinous crimes await children who aren’t with their parents. The border environment has been rife with this type of activity over the past several years. However, the focus has now shifted, and heavy sentences await smugglers who hurt kids."

Both adults were charged under 8 U.S.C. § 1324, which prohibits smuggling and transporting immigrants into the United States.

Fox News Digital reached out to CBP's El Centro Sector. 

US NORTHERN BORDER SEES ROMANIAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT INFLUX AS EXPERT PREDICTS WHAT COULD BE DRIVING THEM

Border wall near San Luis port of entry

A field of lettuce in front of the border fence on Jan. 30, 2019 in San Luis, Arizona, near the port of entry to San Luis Rio, Colorado, Mexico. (Getty Images)

Just last month, two Mexican nationals were found guilty in what was described as the "deadliest human smuggling event in U.S. history."

Felipe Orduna-Torres and Armando Gonzales-Ortega face life in prison after abandoning a tractor trailer filled with illegal immigrants in the baking San Antonio sun in 2022. 

Sixty-seven illegal immigrants, including children, were locked inside. The incident resulted in the death of 53 people. 

RITZY FLORIDA ENCLAVE BECOMES CHINESE SMUGGLING HOT SPOT AS FORMER MILITARY IDENTIFIES DRIVING FORCE

Border Patrol Agents behind fence

A U.S. Border Patrol agent sits in a truck on a road outside a ranch gate near Carrizzo Springs, Texas. (Eddie Seal/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Earlier in the month of March, Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul and Cristobal Mejia-Chaj, both Guatemalan nationals, were arrested by federal agents and accused of operating one of the largest human smuggling rings in the country. 

The pair allegedly smuggled 20,000 illegal immigrants into the United States from 2019 until their arrests. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.