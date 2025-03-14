Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Texas

17-vehicle crash in Austin, Texas leaves 3 adults, 2 kids dead

Part of Interstate-35 in North Austin is ‘shut down,’ Austin Police Department says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 17-vehicle crash in Austin, Texas, left five people dead, including a child and an infant, first responders say. 

The massive pileup involving a semi-truck unfolded late Thursday night along I-35 in the North Austin area, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. 

The agency said several people were "pinned in their vehicles" following the wreck. 

"5 patients (3 adults, 1 child, 1 infant) have been pronounced deceased on scene," Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on X. 

PLANE CRASHES IN RETIREMENT COMMUNITY’S PARKING LOT IN PENNSYLVANIA: OFFICIALS 

Austin, Texas 17-vehicle crash

First responders are seen early Friday, March 14, at the crash scene along I-35 southbound in North Austin. (KTBC)

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. 

Of the 12 people who were injured, three of them are children, officials said. 

The portion of I-35 southbound where the crash happened appeared to be closed early Friday morning. 

TRUCK DRIVER INTERVENES IN HIGHWAY SHOOTOUT, WINS GOODYEAR HIGHWAY HERO AWARD 

I-35 crash scene in North Austin

Several people were "pinned in their vehicles" following the crash late Thursday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. (KTBC)

"All lanes of N IH 35 SB are shut down and will be for several hours. Please avoid the area, expect delays, and find alternate routes," the Austin Police Department wrote on X. 

Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Christa Stedman told CBS Austin that "This incident was incredibly chaotic and it was spread out over about a 10th of a mile.  

Austin, Texas crash scene

The cause of the fatal crash in Austin, Texas, was not immediately clear. (KTBC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"So without the collaboration of our partners, we would not have been able to manage the scene as well as we did," she added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.