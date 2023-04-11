Expand / Collapse search
US
15-year-old leads Alabama cops on early morning chase with stolen car, gun, marijuana: police

Teenage suspect had 'a large quantity of marijuana,' according to deputies

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A 15-year-old Alabama juvenile armed with a stolen gun led police from three departments across two counties Sunday during a 4 a.m. chase in a stolen car, according to authorities.

Officers tried to pull over the speeding car in Somerville, about 75 miles north of Birmingham, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

When the teen refused to yield to police lights and sirens, a chase ensued that involved assistance from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and the Athens Police Department, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said they found a stolen handgun and "a large quantity of marijuana" on the 15-year-old.

Deputies said they found a stolen handgun and "a large quantity of marijuana" on the 15-year-old. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

"The pursuit traveled north on I-65 into Limestone County," the sheriff's office wrote. "The vehicle pursuit ended when spike strips were successfully deployed, and the vehicle came to a stop near [a] Waffle House in Athens."

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 15-year-old who attempted to run away but was quickly caught by deputies.

The early morning police chase came to an end outside a Waffle House after deputies deployed spike strips.

The early morning police chase came to an end outside a Waffle House after deputies deployed spike strips. (Google Maps)

Police said further investigation revealed that the teen's vehicle had been reported stolen to the Clanton Police Department, and a handgun found on the teen had been reported stolen in Nashville.

The pursuit of the 15-year-old spanned two counties and involved officers from three departments, according to law enforcement.

The pursuit of the 15-year-old spanned two counties and involved officers from three departments, according to law enforcement. (Skyak via Getty Images / File)


Deputies also found "a large quantity of marijuana," authorities said. A second handgun was also found.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility and charged with attempting to elude and possession of marijuana, with additional charges pending.