15-year-old leads Alabama cops on early morning chase with stolen car, gun, marijuana: police

A 15-year-old Alabama juvenile armed with a stolen gun led police from three departments across two counties Sunday during a 4 a.m. chase in a stolen car, according to authorities.

Officers tried to pull over the speeding car in Somerville, about 75 miles north of Birmingham, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

When the teen refused to yield to police lights and sirens, a chase ensued that involved assistance from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and the Athens Police Department, the sheriff's office said.

"The pursuit traveled north on I-65 into Limestone County," the sheriff's office wrote. "The vehicle pursuit ended when spike strips were successfully deployed, and the vehicle came to a stop near [a] Waffle House in Athens."

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 15-year-old who attempted to run away but was quickly caught by deputies.

Police said further investigation revealed that the teen's vehicle had been reported stolen to the Clanton Police Department, and a handgun found on the teen had been reported stolen in Nashville.



Deputies also found "a large quantity of marijuana," authorities said. A second handgun was also found.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility and charged with attempting to elude and possession of marijuana, with additional charges pending.