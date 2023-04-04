Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

12 sea turtles treated at Georgia wildlife center released off state's coast

8 of the 12 turtles were found cold stunned by icy waters off Massachusetts' Cape Cod

Associated Press
A dozen sea turtles returned to the wild Tuesday after several months of being treated for injuries and illnesses on the Georgia coast.

Newly hatched Kemps ridley sea turtles make their way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisianas Chandeleur Islands. Eight Kemps ridleys that were treated at a Georgia wildlife center after being found cold stunned off the Massachusetts coast  were among the 12 released back into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday. (Louisiana Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority)

A crowd gathered on the beach at Jekyll Island as staff members from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center waded into the ocean with their hard-shelled patients and turned them loose in the water. The center opened on the island in 2007 as Georgia’s veterinary hospital for sick and injured sea turtles.

Eight of those released Tuesday were Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that arrived in November after being found cold stunned by frigid waters off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The other four were green sea turtles that had recovered from different injuries and ailments. The turtle requiring the longest rehabilitation arrived at the center in August after being struck and wounded by a boat.