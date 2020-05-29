Zookeeper in critical condition after attacked by 2 lions at Australian zoo

A zookeeper in Australia is in critical but stable condition after being mauled by two lions on Friday morning.

Jennifer Brown, 35, was believed to have been cleaning a lion enclosure at the Shoalhaven Zoo and Adventure World in Nowra, New South Wales, when two male lions attacked her, Australia’s 7 News reports. The senior zookeeper was later found unconscious by two colleagues, with injuries to her neck and head.

Officials with the New South Wales Police said Brown’s colleagues were able to secure the lions and assist with the unconscious zookeeper until emergency personnel arrived.

“When I was first on-scene, it was a little bit daunting,” a paramedic told 7 News, remarking on being in a literal “lion’s den” during the rescue.

The zookeeper was reportedly treated at the scene for two hours, before being airlifted to S. George Hospital outside of Sydney, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The same zoo was the site of another attack in 2014, when a handler who was feeding a crocodile during a live show was pulled underwater by the crocodile, The Guardian reported.

The Shoalhaven Zoo and Adventure World has been closed to visitors since March 25 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the zoo's official website.