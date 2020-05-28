Siberian zoo sees boom of animal births during lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The zoo might be closed, but the animals apparently aren’t just sitting around.

A Siberian zoo is reportedly seeing a boom in animal births. The zoo has been closed to the public due to local lockdown restrictions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrei Gorban, director of Krasnoyarsk’s Royev Ruchey Zoo, spoke with Reuters about the situation. According to him, the animals appear to have noticed the lack of visitors and have adjusted their behavior.

“Judging by the baby boom,” he told the outlet, “the lockdown has clearly been good for us because there are a lot of interesting and beautiful baby animals now.”

The current baby boom has resulted in the zoo adding some exciting new animals to its roster. During the two months the zoo has been under lockdown, the births have included rare Egyptian goslings, reindeer calves, llama crias and brown weeper capuchin monkey.

Unfortunately, not all of the animals are apparently reacting to the loss of crowds the same way.

Gorban explained, “Many [of the animals] are anxious because they really don’t understand what’s going on. They have this sort of look of expectation in their eyes.”

For example, the zoo has a herd of camels that employees claim are missing visitors. According to them, the camels will follow each and every employee who walks past their enclosure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the lockdown in March in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the impact on the animals, Gorban said that the lack of visitors has had a negative impact on the zoo’s finances.

