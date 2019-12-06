Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens; guests report delays, mid-ride evacuation

Disney World’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride opened Thursday as an addition to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge after months of anticipation. However, the launch day seemingly did not go according to plan as delays and errors plagued the attraction – including having to evacuate some passengers mid-ride.

DISNEY WORLD ANNOUNCES OPENING DATE FOR STAR WARS: GALACTIC STARCRUISER, OTHER NEW ATTRACTIONS

Many park-goers wrote on social media that the ride was experiencing delays and that some guests had been turned away or administered return tickets for later in the day due to errors with the ride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some even reported standing in lines for hours, and lining up before the park opened, just to get a boarding pass.

However, the technical issues did not deter at least one guest from enjoying his time.

Visitor Matt Harrington, who was visiting the park from Nebraska and had to be removed from the car mid-ride, told FOX35 it’s just “part of the experience.”

“They came around, unlocked our vehicle so that we could get out and then exited us through the back stairwells and hallways, so that we got off the ride,” Harrington said. "It's part of the experience of coming on day one, it is just the bugs and the kinks.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement to FOX35, the theme park said guests had been enjoying the ride since it opened.

"Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is overwhelmingly popular and guests have been enjoying it since early this morning. Virtual queue has been working well with guests having fun in other areas of the park rather than waiting in line."

The park did not confirm the attraction’s breakdown.

The Rise of the Resistance ride is hailed as Disney’s “most ambitious, immersive, advanced, action-packed attraction we’ve ever created.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The newest addition to the Star Wars experience has been highly anticipated since new details of it were announced in October. The ride is described as a “harrowing adventure” that places riders in a battle between the franchise’s “Resistance” and the “First Order” as they experience the thrill of being chased by villain Kylo Ren.